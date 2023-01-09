La Follette School of Public Affairs

Inspiring evidence-based policymaking
Bascom Hall is pictured in the foreground of an aerial view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus looking east toward the downtown Madison skyline during an autumn sunset.

Now accepting applications for our graduate programs.

Prepare your application More

The Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs

Academics

Our programs give students the knowledge and hands-on experience to be policy leaders. Are you ready to make a difference?

Undergraduate certificate students attend a lecture.

Faculty experts

Learn from the experts. Our award-winning faculty research policy solutions that address family finance, public health, global economics, and much more.

Master's students talk with a faculty member.

The Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is a leading academic institution in improving the design, implementation, and evaluation of public policy and the practice of governance.

Training tomorrow’s leaders, inspiring policy for today

Learn more about us and our mission

News

Events

View Calendar

Subscribe to event emails or newsletter

Our students

Ben Vargas, MIPA

"I was drawn to the Accelerated MIPA program when I learned that I could gain skills and earn a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in five years by the age of 22."

Liliana Keomanivong Teniente, MPA

"As a true believer in 'The Wisconsin Idea,' I have always sought to take my own learning beyond the boundaries of this campus, help others, and create positive change."

Elizabeth Johnson, MPA, MPH

"If you are looking to create a better future for yourself or the world, you will have the opportunity to learn how to do that here at La Follette."

Read more student profiles »

Why choose La Follette?

Serving the Wisconsin Idea

Panelists discuss climate policy at the La Follette Forum.

Support the school

Keep in touch

Find an expert